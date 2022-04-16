Anushka Sharma Sweats It Out, Performs Box Jumps as She Preps for Upcoming Flick Chakda ‘Xpress

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently announced her return to movies with her upcoming flick Chakda ‘Xpress. The actress who will be seen essaying the role of celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. Earlier, several pictures of the actress went viral in which she was seen training on a cricket field. And recently, the actress indulged in an intense workout session and shared glimpses on Instagram.

Anushka keeps sharing snippets from her fitness journey with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up their workouts seriously. The actress swears by high intensity workout routine and ensures to work on herself in the gym on a daily basis. The Rab Ne Bana DI Jodi star’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself from the gym. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a video of herself from her gym. The video sees the actress dressed in sports bra and yoga pants as she performs box jumps. Along with the video, she wrote, “Get Sweat Go!"

Advertisement

This exercise is an excellent way to enhance explosive power, further develop strength in one’s lower body, improve vertical jump height, and generally improve athletic performance.

It seems like the actress is gearing up for her role in the upcoming sports biopic.

Advertisement

Talking about the film, Anushka Sharma-starrer Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy.

Advertisement

Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.