Anushka Sharma to Jet Off to UK Next Month for Chakda Xpress Shoot: Report

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has finally started the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. This will mark her comeback on the big screen after Zero. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shared a video of the path leading up to her trailer, a picture of the clapboard and a still featuring a number of cricket balls. Now, it is being reported that the cast and crew are expected to jet off to the UK next month for the second leg of the shoot.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Anushka told Mid-Day, “A film of this scale needed tremendous prep in all departments. It is a delightful script that intends to make strong statements."

Advertisement

She continued, “It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny, and fought for every inch of the spotlight and recognition. I hope that I can do justice to the script."

The actress also added that this feels like her first film again. “Unfortunately, the pandemic kept me from returning to the movies, even though I was itching to start filming."

Chakda Xpress also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma began the preparation for the film a while ago. The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.