Anushka Sharma to Tahira Kashyap, Family and Friends Pour Birthday Wishes for Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood hunk Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 38th birthday today, September 14. The actor started his career by featuring and winning MTV Roadies in 2004 and went on to host many reality shows on the small screen. Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor 2012 which received rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. The actor has never failed to amaze the audience with his versatile acting capabilities, melodious voice and excellent interactive skills. On his birthday, family and friends from the entertainment business have poured wishes on social media.

Anushka Sharma wished the Anek actor on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ayushmann! Wishing you love and light always."

Brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana shared a sweet photo of Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap looking cute before cutting the birthday cake. The actor embeds a text in the story that read, “Happy Bday Ayush Bhaiya," with a red heart emoji.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi Pednekar added an adorable snap in which both of them can be seen hugging with candid smiles. In the frame, she added ‘Happy birthday Ayushmann Khurrana’ text.

Rajkummar Rao also wished the Bala actor and penned, “Happy Birthday Bhai."

Ananya Panday added a series of videos on her Instagram stories featuring Ayushmann dancing while she sang Yeh kaali kaali aankhen from Baazigar in the background. She penned the video, “Happy Birthday to the biggest brat, Ayushmann Khurrana lots and lots and lots of love!"

“To my most fav human ever! Hope you always have a truckload of ‘your kind of’ jokes to make everyone around laugh! You are pure joy, my friend! Wish you a legacy like no other! Happy Birthday Ayushamman Khurrana," wished Dream girl co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Former Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also penned a birthday wish to the actor and said, “Janamdin Di Mubaraka veere! Rab tenu khush rakhe ted her saari tarakiyan dewe! Lots of love brother."

Last but not least, wife Tahira Kashyap also penned a heart-melting note to her husband. She shared a post in which both are giving major couple goals. She wrote, “Soulmate. Always by your side Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho."

On the work front, he will be next seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha.

