Anushka Sharma Trolled for Causing Traffic Jam by Promoting Brand on Streets, Netizen Asks 'What is the Purpose'

Anushka Sharma recently joined hands with sports brand Puma and took to the streets to promote it on Tuesday evening. However, the actress was trolled and slammed for the same as they claimed it caused a traffic jam. Popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of the actress where she can be seen travelling in a car with the mascot of the brand. She is seen interacting with her fans on the roads. As soon as the video was shared, netizens took to the comment section to write that it has caused a traffic jam.

One comment read, “Unnecessary traffic jam" while another comment said, “More traffic jam in already messed up road". Meanwhile, another user wrote, “The whole Linking was jam , Unnecessary traffic 😤"

A couple of days ago, Anushka slammed the brand for using her photo without her being their ambassador. The brand reacted to her post as well. This made netizens think that she is at loggerheads with Puma, however, it was later revealed that it was all a marketing gimmick when Anushka signed a deal with them.

After she revealed her collaboration with Puma, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to welcome her to ‘Puma Fam’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress. Based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the film will mark Anushka’s comeback on screen after her 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This will also be her first film after welcoming her daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli last year. The movie will feature Anushka Sharma, Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen among many others and is bank-rolled by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Filmz. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will stream exclusively on Netflix.

