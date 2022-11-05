Anushka Sharma Trolls Virat Kohli in Most Hilarious Birthday Post Ever; Fans Say 'Mazaa Aa Gaya'

Virat Kohli turned 34 years old on Saturday, and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, shared a hilarious birthday post for the cricketer. Anushka posted a series of ROFL pictures of Virat and joked that she chose his “best angles."

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way." In one of the photos, Virat can be seen holding baby Vamika in his arms as he makes funny expressions for the camera. Another picture is a close up shot of his face.

Fans were amused to see the pics and flooded Anushka’s post with funny comments. One fan wrote, “Mazaa aa gaya." Another one commented, “All the pics are damn good." Decorated South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers said, “That face," alongside a series of face with tears of joy emojis.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was recently in Kolkata to shoot for her film, Chakda Xpress. The sports biopic is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress frequently shared updates from the City of Joy and last week, she did a photo dump that more-or-less captured her Kolkata stay. She uploaded several photos where she can be seen in some of the popular places of Kolkata such as Kalighat temple and Belur Math and trying out popular sweets and drinks in the city. One of the photos also saw Anushka carrying her daughter Vamika in her arms.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakra Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The actress wrapped up the film’s England schedule last month. Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka’s brother, is producing the film via his production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Even though it has already been announced that the movie will be available exclusively on Netflix, its final release date is yet to be decided.

