Anushka Sharma Turns 'Parisian' As She Enjoys Her Coffee And Croissant; See Pics

Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her time off in Paris with her husband Virat Kohli. She is relishing every moment in the beautiful city. The actress turned “very Parisian" in the city of love and shared some candid moments with her Insta family.

She was seen enjoying local breakfast which included coffee and croissant. Adopting the Paris culture, Anushka dived into the taste of a croissant in the first picture. In the next one, she posed with a wide smile by holding the coffee cup in one hand and taking a bite of the crispy croissant with another. The last lip-smacking capture is proof that the actress just loved the taste of the authentic breakfast. Captioning the picture, Anushka wrote, “When in Paris, eat many croissants"

Actress Parineeti Chopra asked Anushka to send some to her by commenting, “Send me some to London. Thanks and regards" whereas celebrity make-up artist Puneet Saini asked her to “Eat some for us too."

Before heading to Paris, Anushka and Virat were in London where they attended a music performance by singer Krishna Das. The photos of the couple from the vacation went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is gearing up for her next release Chakda ‘Xpress which is being helmed by Prosit Roy. Anushka will be seen playing the role of the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming sports biopic.

