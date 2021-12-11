Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Anniversary: Times the Actress Spoke About Their Relationship

One of the few power couples in the country, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has completed four years of a happy married life. The pair tied the knot in a fairy-tale ceremony in Italy in 2017 in the presence of family and close friends. The announcement of their secret wedding may have come as a surprise to everyone but since their relationship has managed to grab international headlines. The support Virat and Anushka are for each other is something that fans have been privy to. Whether it’s Virat going on record to say that Anushka changed his life for good or Anushka cheering for her cricketer husband in matches since she was his girlfriend to now that she is a mother to their first daughter, Vamika.

As this beautiful couple steps into another exciting year of their married life, we muse over Anushka’s statements on Virat and marriage to one of the best cricketers in the world:

>“Married to the greatest man in the world”

Anushka and Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan were speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra when the actress was asked how she and Virat manage to deal with the highs and lows of their careers. In response, Anushka said, they don’t take success or failure too seriously. She added both of them are very grounded people and believe in leading simple lives. When Anupama said that it is hard for people not to feel the frenzy as Anushka is married to the greatest batsman alive, which is massive. Anushka interrupted to say, “I am married to the greatest man in the world.”

>“Nice to have Virat as my cheerleader”

Anushka, who embraced parenthood this year with Virat, spoke about the transition to a new role as a mother. Due to the lockdown induced restrictions, the actress was not given a baby shower. She quipped, she was willing to throw one for herself. The quarantine, however, gave Anushka and Virat a lot of time to spend together at home which did not happen before due to their hectic professional commitments. The first trimester of the pregnancy was hard for Anushka but having Virat by her side to handhold felt great, she admitted.

Anushka said, “It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader.”

>“We find solace in one another”

Anushka has kept her film appearances very limited post-marriage. She admitted that she was working round the clock and as a creative person, she decided to take a break really needed. Spending time with Virat was a challenge as he would also be touring for the majority of the year. To Filmfare, she said, “When we’re together, the world ceases to exist. We find solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people.”

>“Fortunate are those who really truly know Virat”

Anushka’s love letter to Virat on his birthday this year was the most wholesome note ever. She posted a no-filter adorable photo with her husband on Instagram and wrote, “I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are."

Virat’s response to this was even more romantic.

