Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Celebrate New Year 2022 With Scrumptious Cake; See Pics, Videos

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli rang in the New Year in South Africa, where the Indian cricket team is playing against the host team in a Test and ODI series.

Sharing a photo of their celebrations from Centurion, Gauteng, and wishing their fans on the occasion, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!" In the picture, the couple is all smiles as they pose in front of a scrumptious cake at the New Year party hosted at their hotel.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma spent some quality time with Virat Kohli in South Africa after the Indian cricket team defeated the hosts in the first Test of a three-match series. India beat South Africa by 113 runs. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a picture of happy Virat as he sat at a table. He wore a white T-shirt, black shorts and a yellow cap. “Enjoying the view in SA," she wrote, adding a heart emoji. The two teams will next lock horns in the second Test in Johannesburg from Monday.

Anushka was speculated to be part of Jhulan Goswami biopic but news reports have suggested that she may just end up backing it as a producer. A recent report revealed that Bulbbul fame Tripti Dimri will be stepping in place of Anushka to play the leading role of the Indian cricketer.

Advertisement

The report (via Bollywood Hungama) also suggests that the film will now be made as a Netflix Original and will not be released in the theatres as planned earlier. The film is being helmed by Pari fame Prosit Roy and the prep has already begun. The film is expected to go on floors by the first quarter of 2022. It has been titled Chakdah Express. However, the film was put on hold amid the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.