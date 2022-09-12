Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Enjoy a Coffee Date, Former Shares Happy Pictures; See Post

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a wonderful time on their recent outing. The actress, who is busy shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress in London, was joined by her husband after Team India’s exit from Asia Cup 2022. On Monday evening, Anushka posted a bunch of happy photos of herself and Virat where the duo can be seen enjoying coffee over lots of gup-shups and giggles. The first photo shows the couple drinking coffee at an open café or a restaurant while the next slide features them laughing with all their heart together. The third photo will surely bring a smile to your face. In the last image of the album, Anushka and Virat are all smiles for the camera. They can be seen sporting winter outfits in the snaps.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote nothing and just added a red heart icon to the caption. Soon, her family and friends lit up the comments section. Anushka’s brother Karnesh, actress Karisma Kapoor, director Zoya Akhar and actress-model Shibani Dandekar dropped red heart icons for the adorable couple. Check out the photos here:

A day ago, Anushka shared a photo of herself chilling like a kid in a park in London. “I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to,” she wrote along with a laughing icon.

Anushka began prepping for her upcoming film, Chakda ‘Xpress in England last month.She also shared glimpses of her “breakfast date with the parents” in North Yorkshire.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, will be making her comeback with her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen playing the role of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and it is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.

