Valentine’s Day kicked off with a flight out of Mumbai for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The happy couple was seen posing for the cameras at the airport. While their destination is still unknown, it has sparked speculations of the couple attending Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s wedding. The couple is rumoured to be remarrying in Udaipur on February 14.

Virat was seen wearing a blue tee with a dark blue jacket which he paired with a pair of brown pants and a cap. Whereas, Anushka was seen wearing a comfy pair of purple tracks and a black hoodie. She was also seen wearing a cap.

Advertisement

Also spotted at the airport a few hours later were KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. The couple, who tied the knot last month, Rahul was seen wearing a multi-coloured jacket with a white tee and a pair of beige pants. Whereas, Athiya was seen wearing a denim jacket and pant with a white tee.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Hardik and Natasa are all set to marry again and it will be quite a grand affair. The report suggests that they will take their vows on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur. A source close told the portal that Natasa and Hardik got married in a court in 2020. They always wanted to have a lavish wedding. The couple is quite excited about it. The pre-wedding ceremonies will reportedly kickstart on February 13 and they will go on till February 16. They will enjoy a white wedding along with other events like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. The report claims that the preps for the ceremony commenced in November 2022. Additionally, the reports suggest that Natasa will don an immaculate white Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Read all the Latest Movies News here