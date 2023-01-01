Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Look Madly in Love in New Year Celebration Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ever sensational power couple in the industry have a knack for deriving happiness from little things. The duo also completed five years of blissful marriage last year and are even proud parents to daughter Vamika. The power couple had flown down to Dubai to ring in New Year and they seemed to have enjoyed a lot last night as one would observe from the ace cricketer’s latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli shared two pictures with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma from last night’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The first snap shows the two love birds closely huddled together in a club. Anushka Sharma flaunted a stunning white dress and Virat Kohli rocked a contrasting white T-shirt and matching pants. One could see Anushka Sharma’s arm wrapped around her hubby as they smiled joyfully for the camera on their table. Meanwhile, another picture shows the couple standing beside each other with the backdrop of a gorgeous night cityscape overlooking a huge glass window. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also surrounded by candles that added charm to the picture. Captioning his viral post, Virat Kohli wrote, “Love(heart emoji) 2023".

Advertisement

Wishing their favorite couple on this occasion, one of the fans commented, “Ughhh adopt me thoda saa!" Another one wrote, “Have a great year ahead king(with crown emoji)" Someone else said, “Now it’s a happy new year(with star and evil eye amulet emoji)" Another fan also stated, “Made for each other kinda happy new year(star and heart emoji)". One of them said, “How cute! More and more cuter pics like these! Happy 2023 favourites(pink heart emojis)".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat Kohli has a packed month after this vacation with India Vs Sril Lanka T20 Series. Anushka Sharmat, on the other hand, is all set to make comeback with her film Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. Chakda ‘Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News here