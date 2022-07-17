Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Pose For Picture With Fan After Attending A Spiritual Event In London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ever sensational power couple in the industry, posed with a doting fan during their outing in a spiritual event in London. The duo have a knack for deriving happiness from little things. The couple never seems to disappoint their fans on social media as they frequently share glimpses of their day-to-day life. Whether the duo go out exploring nature together or simply admire a glorious sunset in each other’s company, the trail of indelible memories they leave behind for themselves is wholesome to say the least.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the couple who’ve been having a great time in London were spotted attending a devotional event in the city. They even posed with a fan for a picture. Twinning in white tees and carrying a sporty bag, the duo looked spectacular as they smiled from ear to ear. The fan tweeted out the photo with the couple and captioned it, “Great that Maharaji could bring us together @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma to @krishnadasmusic tonight. Lovely meeting and chanting with you both. Ram Ram!"

Advertisement

Check the post here:

Virat Kohli is in London with the entire Indian Cricket Team for the three-match ODI with England. The final match is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will be gracing the silver screens after a sabbatical of four years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India.

This would be the first time when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer. While making an announcement about the project on her Instagram handle back in June, the actress wrote, " Back to where I belong" She has also shared two pictures from the set of the movie.

Advertisement

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.