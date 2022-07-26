Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Relish Delicious Lunch at Indian Restaurant in London, Pose With Chef

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ever sensational power couple in the industry have a knack for deriving happiness from little things. The couple never seems to disappoint their fans on social media as they rarely but surely share glimpses of their day-to-day life. Whether the duo go out exploring nature together or simply admiring a glorious sunset in each other’s company, the trail of indelible memories they leave behind for themselves is wholesome, to say the least.

On Tuesday, the couple seemed to have enjoyed a delicious lunch at an Indian restaurant called Bombay Hustle. The chef of the restaurant Surender Mohan took to Twitter to share a happy picture of himself posing with the charismatic duo. He wrote in his tweet, “Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us @BombayBustle."

One of the fans humorously responded to the tweet. They wrote, “I’ll pay you big Euros to smuggle a chicken leg into Kohli’s plate next time he comes!"

The popular couple along with their daughter Vamika have been enjoying their extended vacation in Paris. From sharing glimpses of their hotel room to showcasing the exquisite streets of the city of lights, the couple have kept everyone hooked to their leisurely escapades.

Earlier in the day, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a picture of herself where she can be seen standing near what seemed like a majestic window, dressed in a crisp white top and smiling ear to ear for the camera. In the caption, Anushka wrote, “Mere saamne wali khidki mein. Paris musings."

On the professional front, Virat Kohli has recently finished playing in a three-match ODI with England. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be gracing the silver screens after a break of four years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. This would be the first time when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer.

