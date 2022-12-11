Anushka Sharma Shares Pic of Virat Kohli After She Delivered Vamika, Memes To Mark 5th Anniversary

Anushka Sharma found the funniest way to mark her fifth wedding anniversary with Virat Kohli. The actress, on Sunday, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, which included a picture of the Indian cricketer resting following Anushka’s delivery and memes trolling them, along with a sweet wedding anniversary wish.

The first picture featured an edited picture of Anushka’s horror film Pari with Virat morphed into it. The second was a meme that joked Anushka is from South Delhi while Virat is a West Delhi boy. Other pictures also included candid shots of the couple from different places.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! ❤️ Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back ✅ Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour ❤️Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things 👌Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

Virat took to the comments section and replied, “My love ❤️♾️❤️."

On the other hand, Virat shared a frame-worthy picture of the couple along with a heartwarming wish. In the picture, the couple held hands as they posed against a sunset. Sharing the picture, Virat wrote, “5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart."

Advertisement

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. The couple flew to Italy and tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. Their wedding pictures took no time to go viral. In 2021, the couple welcomed a daughter, Vamika.

Read all the Latest Movies News here