Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Throwback Pic ft Their Untidy Kitchen Goes Viral; Netizens Get 'OCD Attack'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the cutest couples in tinsel town. Each time they share their snaps on social media, their fans can’t help but gush over their cute pictures. Oftentimes, both the celebs send netizens into a collective mush meltdown by sharing aww-worthy posts for each other. The couple who will be celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary next month, recently returned from their blissful trip to Uttarakhand. While the celebrity couple often hit headlines for all the right reasons, this isn’t the case this time.

No kidding, the actress and her husband cricketer are making it to the news for their throwback picture in their untidy kitchen. The pic is going viral on social media and it has sparked a memefest. A throwback photo of the lovebirds has taken over the internet today. In the same, Anushka can be seen hugging Virat as the cricketer makes something special for her.

Advertisement

While the celebrity couple look adorable in the snap, netizens are obsessing over their untidy kitchen. Commenting on the pic, one user wrote, “Virat and Anushka k rasode me kaun tha jo itna ganda karke gaya." Another one commented, “Why your kitchen so dirty? Major OCD attack!" Another fan commented, “That’s good but they are wasting water." A different social media user wrote,"My kitchen is more tidy, clean and spacious."

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked together at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening and the actors complemented each other in black and white. The celebrity couple jetted back from Uttarakhand. The Chakda Xpress actress can be seen donning an uber cool oversized black sweatshirt whereas the Indian cricketer kept it causal in whites. They twinned in black pants. Anushka could also be seen adding swag to her looks by wearing a pair of shades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a couple of photos went viral on social media from Anushka and Virat’s Uttarakhand trip. In one of the pictures, shared by a temple devotee on Twitter, Virat was seen holding Anushka in his arms as they seated on a flight of stairs and posed for the picture. In another never-before-seen picture, Anushka and Virat were seen posing with a group of devotees, sporting big smiles and a tilak on their foreheads. They also posed with a few fans they met on the way.

Advertisement

On the work front, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress will be gracing the silver screens after a break of five years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. This would mark the actor’s first-ever project when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here