Anushka Sharma Wants Virat Kohli to 'Stay Cutie', Check Their Adorable Social Media PDA

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s social media PDA is always adorable to watch. Whenever one of them shares a post, the other is quick to react and comment and those reactions always make us go ‘aww.’ Not just PDA, the two support each other in whatever they do. Recently, the Indian cricketer shared a couple of photos of himself from his on-field practice sessions. He wrote, “Practice well. Stay happy 😃✌️"

Taking to the comment section, Anushka wrote, “And stay cutie 😍❤️"

Advertisement

Take a look:

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed their firstborn daughter in January last year.

Meanwhile, Anushka started the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the sports drama will mark the actress’ comeback on the big screen after Zero, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

She said, “It feels like my first film again and I’m really excited to start this journey with Chakda Xpress, a film that I truly believe in. The pandemic unfortunately kept me away from returning to the movies despite me itching to start filming quickly. I would have loved to entertain and engage with fans and audiences way, way earlier."

Anushka Sharma began prep for the film a while ago. The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.