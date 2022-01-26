Anushka Sharma Warns New Mom Priyanka Chopra Of 'Sleepless Nights' As She Welcomes Her To Motherhood

Anushka Sharma penned a sweet note for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, congratulating them on their daughter. The actress, taking to her Instagram Stories, sent her love to their newborn and warned them of ‘sleepless nights.’

The mother of one wrote, “Congratulation Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one." Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter earlier this month. The couple, in their joint statement, revealed that they welcomed their baby through surrogacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," they said in a statement on Instagram on Saturday. While the couple refrained from sharing further details, Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra had confirmed that the couple has welcomed a daughter.

A DailyMail.com report said their daughter was born 12 weeks early at a Southern California hospital. She will remain in the hospital till she is healthy enough to return home to Nick-Priyanka, a source informed the UK publication. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby to arrive in April and Priyanka had cleared her work schedule to embrace motherhood.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently celebrated her daughter Vamika’s first birthday. The actress and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika in January 2021. They celebrated her birthday in South Africa, where Virat and team India have been playing a series against South Africa. Anushka had shared and deleted pictures from the party. They hosted an open-air party. Vamika was dressed in a white outfit at the party.

Anushka also recently made headlines after she and Vamika were spotted in the stands of the third ODI match between India and South Africa. Anushka and Virat had been keeping Vamika’s identity away from the cameras. However, the cameras at the stadium revealed Vamika’s face. Anushka later said that she wasn’t aware that the cameras were on them and requested to not circulate her daughter’s pictures.

