Anushka Sharma Welcomes Her Neighbours Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in the Most Hilarious Way

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married now! Congratulatory messages from celebrities have been pouring in for the newlyweds. However, the cheekiest and funniest wish came from Katrina Kaif’s Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma. Katrina and Vicky, who will soon be Anushka Sharma’s neighbours, got a special message from the actress.

Anushka Sharma wrote in her Instagram story: “Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

Advertisement

News18.com earlier revealed that Katrina would be doing her grihapravesh at the new pad which Vicky Kaushal has rented in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building. Kaushal rented the 8th floor of the apartment back in July this year and they will be neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who have two floors in the same building.

A source revealed to us, “Vicky decided to move out of his parents’ house located in Andheri earlier this year. He along with Kaif rented a place in Juhu where they will be paying a rent of Rs 8 lakhs per month. After marriage, the two actors will move into their new home and that is where Kaif is expected to do her grihapravesh rituals after the marriage. The two families are going to be present for the ceremony which is expected to take place next week. The preparations for the ceremony are already underway in Mumbai."

As reported earlier, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have paid a hefty deposit for the apartment. Vicky has rented the apartment for a period of 5 years from July 2021. The security deposit he has paid is close to Rs 1.75 crore. The rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. For the next 12 months, they will pay Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months they will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday evening at Sawai Madhopur’ Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.