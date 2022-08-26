Anushka Sharma's Brother Holds Vamika Adorably in His Arms in Unseen Pic Shared by Actress

Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma is celebrating his birthday today, August 26 and on this special day, the actress shared an adorable photo with the birthday boy. The Chakda Xpress actress took to her Instagram story section to share a throwback photo of Karnesh holding baby Vamika in his arms. Anushka hid her baby’s face with a red heart emoji. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Love you." Vamika is the actress’ daughter with her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli. They welcomed her in 2021.

Karnesh, too, shared the photo on his Instagram handle and added several heart-shaped emojis and wrote, “More."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post:

Anushka and Karnesh are co-founders of Clean Slate Filmz production house. However, the actress stepped down from her role as a producer earlier this year to focus on acting. The announcement came after the birth of her daughter. In an interview, Karnesh had shared that his sister will be involved as an actor but not as a producer or creative input. Together, Anushka and Karnesh have produced films such as NH10, Pari and Bulbbul. They also produced the critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qC6VcS9aib4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback with her film Chakda Xpress and the actress is preparing hard for it. The Jhulan Goswami biopic will mark her return to the silver screen after her film Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is also her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika. The actress is currently in England for her film.

Advertisement

She shared a glimpse of the preparations on her Instagram story section. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is set to release on Feb 02, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here