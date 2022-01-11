Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Has Sweetest Birthday Wish for Vamika: 'Happy Growing Up, Kiddo'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s brother, Karensh Ssharma has shared an adorable birthday wish for her daughter, Vamika, who turns one today, January 11. Karenesh took to his Instagram Stories and shared a lovely collage featuring Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli with their daughter Vamika.

Sharing the adorable picture, Karnesh wrote, “Happy growing up, kiddo. Lots more memories to the best parents @AnushkaSharma @ViratKohli." The collage has all the throwback pics of Vamika that Anushka and Virat shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

Advertisement

Anushka and Virat are currently in South Africa, where the latter is playing for Team India in the ongoing Test series against the host nation. India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final Test, beginning Tuesday at Cape Town.

Anushka Sharma also celebrated New Year with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika in South Africa. She shared happy pictures from their celebrations together. The actor-producer said goodbye to 2021 with these words: “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you." Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together and hit it off instantly. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany in 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is set to make a comeback in films after a gap of three years. The actress will star in Netflix original “Chakda Xpress", a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.