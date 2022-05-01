Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Ssharma Gives 'Birthday Girl' A Piggyback Ride In Unseen Pic

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma took to Instagram to wish the actress on her 34th birthday. Karnesh, who is a film producer, shared an unseen photo of Anushka along with him. In the photo, Karnesh can be seen giving Anushka a piggyback ride.

Sharing the photo, Karnesh wrote, “Happy, happy for the rest of your life." He shared the birthday wish alongside a series of cake and red heart emojis.

In March this year, Anushka Sharma announced that she decided to step away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka had founded the production house at the age of 25 with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. She shared an official statement with the caption, “Onwards and Upwards @kans26 @officialcsfilms! My best wishes are always with you!!" Anushka Sharma started her note by writing, “When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve."

Anushka Sharma had founded Clean Slate Filmz production house with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in 2013. They have produced films like NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, and the web series Pataal Lok.

On the personal front, in January 2021, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed a daughter and named her Vamika.

On the work front, Anushka is returning to movies after three years withChakda Xpress, which is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s life. The film will be directed by Prosit Roy.

