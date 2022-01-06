Anushka Sharma's Jhulan Goswami Biopic Chakda Xpress Finds a Fan in Shabaash Mithu's Taapsee Pannu

Anushka Sharma got a loud cheer from Taapsee Pannu after the former announced her new, cricket-themed film Chakda Xpress on Thursday. On Wednesday, Anushka announced the film on Instagram and revealed that she would be essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami, former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Taapsee, who will be seen playing Mithali Raj in the biopic Shabaash Mithu, took to the comments section and showed her support to Anushka and the Jhulan Goswami biopic. She wrote, “From Mithali to Jhulan ! Go for it sister." She also shared the Chakda XPress teaser on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Time for ‘Women In Blue’ Go for in Chakda Express!"

The NH10 star also got support from other stars in the industry. Arjun Kapoor commented, “Jeh baat !!!" and Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan dropped hands raised emoji. Athiya Shetty and director Zoya Akhtar dropped applause and heart emojis.

Chakda Xpress is set to stream on Netflix. Speaking about associating with the film, Anushka wrote in the Instagram post: “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

The cricket-themed film marks Anushka’s first film in three years. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, which was released in 2018. Though she hadn’t faced the camera, Anushka was actively involved in her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Under the banner, Anushka backed the hit Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok and Netflix drama Bulbbul. She is also backing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project Qala.

