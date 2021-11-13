Anushka Sharma's Latest Photoshoot Has Ranveer Singh Not Virat Kohli Gushing Over Her

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently did her first professional photoshoot after the birth of her daughter Vamika, with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. She shared the stunning photos on Instagram, with her legion of fans and followers. She can be seen dressed in a black leather shirt accompanied by blingy accessories. In another picture, she wears a black see-through dress with a bold slit and feathers. One of the pictures also features her wearing an off-shoulder dress.

As soon as she dropped these photos, her fans went gaga over her looks and showered compliments in the comment section. Not just fans, her friends and industry colleagues, too, took to the comment section to compliment her. Ranveer Singh, who did several films with Anushka like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do was also found gushing over her.

Take a look at what he wrote:

This is not the first time Ranveer has commented on Anushka’s photos. Earlier, when she had uploaded a photo with Vamika and Virat Kolhi, Ranveer wrote, “Hayyyye !"

Ranveer Singh is known for hyping up his friends.

Meanwhile, Anushka opened up on her pregnancy struggles and thanked her cricketer husband for being by her side during her pregnancy. The actress said that the initial months of her pregnancy were “awful"

Speaking to Grazia, Anushka said, “One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

Last month, Anushka also resumed work after accompanying Virat Kohli during his cricket tournaments. Since then she has been shooting for various brand commitments and is often snapped by the paparazzi in and around Mumbai. Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. It is speculated that she will make her acting come back with Jhulan Goswami biopic.

