Anushka Sharma's Production House Line Up Series, Movies Worth Rs 4 Billion On Netflix, Amazon: Report

Anushka Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz Pvt is reportedly partnering with popular digital streaming giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to release series and movies worth 4 billion rupees ($54 million), a new report stated. The actress, who owns the production house with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, has released a project on each platform in the past. While Paatal Lok was released on Amazon Prime Video, Bulbbul was released on Netflix, in 2020.

A Bloomberg report has now revealed eight films and series over the course of the next 18 months on both platforms. Karnesh confirmed the development but refused to delve into the details of the titles with the international platform. A spokesperson of Netflix revealed that the platform will be releasing three Clean Slate Filmz projects in the coming months. While details are still under wrap, Anushka had confirmed earlier this month that her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress, based on the life and struggles of Jhulan Goswami, will be released on the platform.

The production house also has Mai and Qala in the pipeline. Mai was announced in March 2021 with Sakhi Tanwar in the lead. Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s Bollywood debut project, was announced in April 2021. Both the projects are confirmed to release on Netflix.

The news of the production house’s deal with the platforms comes just a few weeks after Netflix slashed their prices, in the hope of drawing more audience to the platform and upping their game against competitors in India.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, several Bollywood and regional projects have turned towards the OTT platforms to release their projects. Films such as Shershaah, Sardar Udham, Haseen Dillruba and Dhamaka have skipped the theatrical release and streamed directly on the OTT platforms. Upcoming Bollywood films such as Looop Lapeta and Gehraiyaan are also set to release on the OTT platform in the coming weeks.

