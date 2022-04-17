Anushka Sharma's Reaction To Virat Kohli's One Handed Catch In RCB vs DC Goes Viral, Watch Video

Virat Kohli’s biggest cheerleader, his wife Anushka Sharma was seen in the stands at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday night. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was on the field with his fellow team members, playing against Delhi Capitals. While glimpses of Anushka from the match were shared by fans online, it is her reaction to Virat dismissing Rishabh Pant with a one-handed catch that caught fans’ attention

During the 17th over of DC’s innings, Rishabh had scored 34 runs off just 16 balls. However, he miscalculated Mohammed Siraj’s next ball and ended up losing his wicket after Virat dived for a stunning one-handed catch. Not only did the catch impress fans but Anushka too was smiling after the tough catch. Pictures and videos of Anushka sporting a big smile while Virat showing her a victory sign have gone viral.

Fans were happy to see the couple sharing a sweet moment even in between the match. Fans also notice Anushka’s mother giving Virat a huge thumbs up after the catch.

Anushka has been busy with her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The film, which marks Anushka’s comeback since Zero and Vamika’s birth, is based on the life of celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has already begun prepping for the movie and has been sharing glimpses of her vigorous training.

A source told News18 that the film will be shot at four top cricket stadiums in the world. “Yorkshire County Cricket Club has just announced a new sponsorship deal with Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, which will take over as principal sponsor at Headingley for the 2022 season. So, it’s certain that Anushka will shoot at this iconic stadium. Plus, given Jhulan’s cricket trajectory, Anushka is expected to shoot at Lord’s and at a few other big world cricket stadiums. It looks like she will travel to at least four big stadiums for the film," the insider said.

