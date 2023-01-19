Anushka Sharma's Simple Breakfast Will Leave You Craving, Take a Look at Her Post

Anushka Sharma kick-started Thursday on a delicious note. A cup of coffee can make or break a day, and for the actress, it appears that it indeed helped to give a good start to her morning ritual. The Rab Ne Bana Di star flaunted the platter of the healthy breakfast she devoured in the early hours of the day and it is sure to give make fans go yum. Keeping it simple and minimal, Anushka opted for a buttery rusk along with a coffee to complete her first meal.

If her Instagram story is anything to go by, it seems that the Bollywood diva utterly rejoiced after enjoying the breakfast as she used a red heart emoticon to finish her caption. “Sunrise bakery butter rusk with coffee,” wrote Anushka while detailing the contents of her meal. Check out the photo here:

This comes just a week after her daughter celebrated her second birthday. Anushka Sharma, who is a doting mother to Vamika, has yet ensured to keep the face of her baby hidden from the limelight. While sharing a birthday post for her little munchkin, she made sure that only the back of her daughter is visible to the camera. Both Vamika and Anushka were seen relaxing and playing amidst mother nature when the candid moment was recorded. “Two years ago my heart grew wide open,” said Anushka while expressing her happiness. Take a look at the adorable photo below:

When it comes to her professional front, Anushka Sharma took a hiatus from films ever since the release of Zero. However, she recently made a retro-inspired cameo in the Netflix film Qala which marked the Bollywood debut of later Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming digital film Chakda Xpress, which will soon be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

It was only last month that the diva completed the shooting of her film and shared a string of photos of the cake-cutting ceremony. “It’s a wrap on Chakda Xpress and thank you Jhulan Goswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot,” wrote Anushka alongside the photos.

The sports biographical film chronicles the trials and tribulations faced by Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

