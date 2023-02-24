Anushka Sharma's Stunning Selfies In Bangkok's Traffic Jingle 'Badmaash Company' Memories for Fans; See Pics

Anushka Sharma was in Thailand on duty. However, the diva did not fail to take some time off her busy schedule to devour Thai street food. Vibrant candies and bakery biscuits added a delicious twist to her outing. The thing that kept Anushka busy was Bangkok’s most talked about thing - the traffic. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi fame in a cheeky post shared a string of photographs posing alongside the capital city’s traffic car and it is sure to make you burst out in laughter.

Anushka accessorised her look with a matching fanny sling bag and funky sunglasses. From clicking selfies at what appears to be a balcony, to striking a pose against the backdrop of moving vehicles from a footpath, the new photos see the actress sharing a contagious smile. But what cracked up the internet was her hilarious caption. “Didn’t do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here’s my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic,” she wrote. Check out the photos here:

In less than a day, the post has garnered over a lakh likes on Instagram prompting multiple users to praise her chick look. A user commented, “You looking so pretty sis,” another asked, “Why are you so beautiful.” The Bollywood actress returned to India on Thursday, February 23. For some the pics evoked her 2010 released film Badmaash Company memories. One of the fans wrote, " Jingle Jingle memories of Badmaash Company ❤."

Previously, Anushka Sharma backed Alia Bhatt after she called out a publication for invading her privacy. “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting the photos of our daughter despite repeated requests,” stated Anushka.

The actress has remained away from celluloid for quite some years now. She will finally mark her comeback in the sports biographical film Chakda Xpress. The Netflix film traces the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

