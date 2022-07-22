Anushka Shetty Completes 17 Years in Cinema; A Look at Her Prolific Journey

Anushka Shetty is one of the noted actresses in the South Film Industry. The 40-year-old is well known for her versatility, hard work, and her terrific acting skills. She made her acting debut in 2005, with the Telugu movie Super for which she received Filmfare Best Supporting Actress- Telugu nominations. And now the actress has completed 17 years working in the Tollywood Film Industry.

After Super, Anushka appeared in S.S. Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu along with Ravi Teja. The movie was a huge success and was screened at the International Film Festival Of India in the mainstream section. Vikramarkudu was the breakthrough film for the actress.

Lakshyam, Souryam, and Chintakayala Ravi were also among huge box office successes. Anushka had a phenomenal career, starting in glamorous roles and later showing her true potential in movies like Arundhati and Rudhramadevi.

In an industry where movies are often run by heroes, Anushka Shetty rose to superstar status and starred in many women-centric films that were superhits at the box office. For Arundhati, she got her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu, Nandi Award, and CineMAA Award for Best Actress. In the same year, Shetty’s portrayal of a prostitute in the movie Vedam won her a second consecutive Best Actress Award from Filmfare and CineMaa Award.

But Shetty cemented her place in the industry with S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali. The audience loved Anushka’s performance in the two-part franchise. Her chemistry with Prabhas was appreciated by their fans. The first part of the movie is the seventh highest-grossing Indian film while its sequel is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time and these movies made her one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian Cinema. Reportedly, Anushka will again collaborate with Prabhas in a movie directed by Maruthi.

Coming to Anushka’s next, she will be returning to the big screen after a gap of nearly three years with the upcoming film, tentatively titled Production No. 14. The movie is bankrolled by UV Creations and will also feature star actor Naveen Polishetty.

