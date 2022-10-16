Anushka Shetty Loved Watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Congratulates Every Actor

Hombale films action thriller ‘Kantara’ is leaving the masses impressed and stunned at the same time ever since its release. While the film garnered immense love from all quarters, audience and the critics, it has also made its place in the hearts of famous celebrities and prominent personalities of the nation. After winning praise from celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and many more, Anushka Shetty has also expressed her love for the film.

While taking to her social media, Anushka Shetty expressed her feelings after watching the film. She wrote, “Watched #kantara .. totally totally loved it, congratulations to each and every actor, producers, technicians… team kantara u all were amazing , and thank you all for the experience… Rishab shetty you were amazing… Please watch the movie in the theatres .. don’t miss it."

Made on a small budget, Kantara hit the theatres on September 30. The film has been drawing everyone’s attention for its spectacular content and performances. On Friday, pan-India star Prabhas took to Instagram to share his review of the film and revealed that he had watched it twice in theatre. He wrote, “Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!"

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all heart. It is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has become the highest-rated film on IMDb by surpassing Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film has been receiving rave reviews from the critics and audiences alike.

