Anushka Shetty May Star in Biopic of Carnatic Singer Bangalore Nagarathnamma

Leading Telugu actress Anushka Shetty has been missing from the big screen for some time. The last big release of the Bahubali actress, whose movies have always been a big money churner at the box office, was 2018’s Bhaagamathie. Known for her appearance in movies that are mainly women-centric, it is soon likely that Anushka may have another such film to her credit.

If rumours are to be believed, Anushka Shetty is all set to star in a biopic. Even though Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name was attached to the project earlier, now there is buzz that Anushka will do it. Samantha is currently making a series of films and is reportedly unavailable for dates.

Singeetam Sreenivas Rao, a veteran director, is eager to return behind the camera with his dream project. The film is based on Carnatic singer Bangalore Nagarathnamma’s life and tells the story of a Devadasi. Rao, 90, has no qualms donning the director’s hat at his age. He has been trying for many years to document the life of Bangalore Nagarathnamma on screen. Since Nagarathnamma was also a musician, the planned biopic will be a musical.

The script of the biopic has now landed in Anushka’s hands, however, the actress is yet to decide whether she will take up the project. She has asked for some time from the makers of the film to take a decision, according to reports.

Because of Nagarathnamma’s assertive and strong character, the makers of the movie wants the role to be played by a star like Anushka or Samantha. The casting of the film is currently underway. If Anushka agrees to do the film, it will be yet another challenging role for the actress.

Initiated as a devdasi at the age of five, Nagarathnamma grew up as a musician and courtesan and became a yogi towards the end of her life. She had donated all her earnings for the upliftment of arts and crafts.

