Anushka Shetty to Make a Comeback in Tamil Films With This AL Vijay Directorial?

Actor Anushka Shetty is all set to make her comeback in Tamil cinema with a yet-to-be-titled film under AL Vijay’s direction.

If reports are to be believed, the film is a female-centric drama. However, no official announcements have been made regarding the same.

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty and director AL Vijay have already worked together in two films — Deiva Thirumagal (2011) and Thaandavam (2012). If the reports of their coming together prove to be true, the audience will have high expectations of the film.

Reports also suggest that Vijay Sethupathi might be paired opposite Anushka in the new film.

Advertisement

Anushka Shetty was last seen in the 2020 horror-thriller bilingual drama, Silence, alongside R Madhavan, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Needless to say, Anushka is best known for essaying the female lead in films such as Arundhati, Size Zero, Rudhramadevi, and Baahubali series.

Speaking of the director, AL Vijay made his directorial debut in the industry with Kireedam and followed it up with Madrasapattinam. He later went on to direct Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Anushka Shetty. His last outing was Chithirai Sevvanam, released in 2021, the film is currently streaming on Zee5.

In 2014, AL Vijay was reported to be in a relationship with Amala Paul. And, later, the couple got engaged in Aluva Kochi and tied the knot on June 12 in Chennai. However, in 2016, the couple decided to part ways and filed for divorce.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.