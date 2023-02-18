Many South celebrities like Yash, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty have gained massive popularity among Hindi cine-goers because of their outstanding performances. The masses have now grown eager to learn more about these South cine-stars, be it their latest films or their personal lives. You will be surprised to know the real names of a few of your favourite south actresses.

Here are five famous South Indian actresses who changed their original names for the sake of their film careers.

Anushka Shetty

Tamil and Telugu actress Anushka Shetty has won hearts with her spectacular acting as the powerful queen Devasena in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. Do you know that Anushka’s real name was Sweety Shetty? According to ETimes, the actress felt the need to change her name when everyone started calling her Sweety in her debut movie Super, which made her embarrassed. After considering many names, she chose the name Anushka for her.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara has been given the title of ‘Lady Superstar’ by the masses, who are floored by her acting prowess and on-screen charisma. The real name of the Godfather actress is Diana Mariam Kurian. Later, in 2003, when she was shooting for the film Manassinakkare, director Sathyam Anthikad, asked her to change her name because it was similar to her character’s name in the movie. The clapboard boy at the shoot was the one who picked her new name. Ever since, Diana got recognised by her screen name Nayanthara.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has proved her mettle in numerous Bollywood and regional films. The actress who spelled her name, Tamanna, added an extra ‘a’ and ‘h’ to it, making it Tamannaah. Reports claim that her decision was based on the advice of a numerologist. She believes that the subtle change in her name has brought her luck and success in her film career.

Bhumika Chawla

Tere Naam fame Bhumika Chawla has worked in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films, in addition to a few Hindi movies and serials. Although her real name was Rachna Chawla, she later altered it to Bhumika after entering the film industry. Reportedly, she wanted to achieve fame in the Bollywood industry, which made her adopt a new name.

