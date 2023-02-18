Home » News » Movies » Anushka Shetty To Nayanthara: South Actresses Who Changed Their Names

Anushka Shetty To Nayanthara: South Actresses Who Changed Their Names

Do you know that Anushka Shetty’s real name was Sweety Shetty?

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 13:02 IST

Delhi, India

Do you know that Anushka Shetty’s real name was Sweety Shetty?
Do you know that Anushka Shetty’s real name was Sweety Shetty?

Many South celebrities like Yash, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty have gained massive popularity among Hindi cine-goers because of their outstanding performances. The masses have now grown eager to learn more about these South cine-stars, be it their latest films or their personal lives. You will be surprised to know the real names of a few of your favourite south actresses.

Here are five famous South Indian actresses who changed their original names for the sake of their film careers.

Anushka Shetty

Advertisement

Tamil and Telugu actress Anushka Shetty has won hearts with her spectacular acting as the powerful queen Devasena in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. Do you know that Anushka’s real name was Sweety Shetty? According to ETimes, the actress felt the need to change her name when everyone started calling her Sweety in her debut movie Super, which made her embarrassed. After considering many names, she chose the name Anushka for her.

RELATED NEWS

Nayanthara

Nayanthara has been given the title of ‘Lady Superstar’ by the masses, who are floored by her acting prowess and on-screen charisma. The real name of the Godfather actress is Diana Mariam Kurian. Later, in 2003, when she was shooting for the film Manassinakkare, director Sathyam Anthikad, asked her to change her name because it was similar to her character’s name in the movie. The clapboard boy at the shoot was the one who picked her new name. Ever since, Diana got recognised by her screen name Nayanthara.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia has proved her mettle in numerous Bollywood and regional films. The actress who spelled her name, Tamanna, added an extra ‘a’ and ‘h’ to it, making it Tamannaah. Reports claim that her decision was based on the advice of a numerologist. She believes that the subtle change in her name has brought her luck and success in her film career.

Bhumika Chawla

Tere Naam fame Bhumika Chawla has worked in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films, in addition to a few Hindi movies and serials. Although her real name was Rachna Chawla, she later altered it to Bhumika after entering the film industry. Reportedly, she wanted to achieve fame in the Bollywood industry, which made her adopt a new name.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 18, 2023, 13:02 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 13:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Displays Curves In White Bikini While Holidaying In Kashmir, See The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+8PHOTOS

Karishma Tanna Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Monokini During Kashmir Vacation, Check Out Her Sexy Swimwear Moments