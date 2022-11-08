Anushka Shetty's Never-Seen-Before Avatar As Chef In Her Untitled Film’s Poster

Anushka Shetty has carved a niche in the Telugu film industry with her exemplary performances in films like Arundhati, Rudhramadevi, Baahubali and Bhagmati. Now, the actress is all set to sport a never-seen-before avatar in one of her upcoming films. Anushka has collaborated with director P Mahesh Babu for an untitled project, in which she will play a chef. While details about the project remain under wraps, the banner bankrolling the project, UV Creations, unveiled Anushka’s first look on her 41st birthday on November 7.

The production house released a poster of the actress in her chef avatar from the film on Twitter. She is seen indulging in the making of a dish in the poster, and her character is revealed to be named Anvitha Ravali Shetty. “Happy Birthday Sweety!! Introducing ‘Anvitha Ravali Shetty’ aka our beautiful actress Anushka Shetty," read the tweet.

The poster reveals that Naveen Polishetty of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Chhichhore fame will play the male lead in the yet-to-be-titled film. It was also revealed that its cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah. The film is tentatively referred to as Anushka48. According to reports, the film’s shooting went on floors in the first quarter of this year.

Apart from Anushka48, Anushka Shetty is also roped in for Suresh Gopi’s Malayalam film Ottakkomban. Naveen Polishetty, on the other hand, will be seen in Sithara Entertainments’ next, titled Anaganaga Oka Roju. His last release was Jathi Ratnalu, which was released last year.

