Home » News » Movies » Anushka Shetty's Never-Seen-Before Avatar As Chef In Her Untitled Film’s Poster

Anushka Shetty's Never-Seen-Before Avatar As Chef In Her Untitled Film’s Poster

UV Creations released a poster of the actress in her chef avatar from the film on Twitter.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 13:28 IST

Hyderabad, India

The production house released a poster of the actress in her chef avatar from the film on Twitter.
The production house released a poster of the actress in her chef avatar from the film on Twitter.

Anushka Shetty has carved a niche in the Telugu film industry with her exemplary performances in films like Arundhati, Rudhramadevi, Baahubali and Bhagmati. Now, the actress is all set to sport a never-seen-before avatar in one of her upcoming films. Anushka has collaborated with director P Mahesh Babu for an untitled project, in which she will play a chef. While details about the project remain under wraps, the banner bankrolling the project, UV Creations, unveiled Anushka’s first look on her 41st birthday on November 7.

The production house released a poster of the actress in her chef avatar from the film on Twitter. She is seen indulging in the making of a dish in the poster, and her character is revealed to be named Anvitha Ravali Shetty. “Happy Birthday Sweety!! Introducing ‘Anvitha Ravali Shetty’ aka our beautiful actress Anushka Shetty," read the tweet.

Advertisement

The poster reveals that Naveen Polishetty of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Chhichhore fame will play the male lead in the yet-to-be-titled film. It was also revealed that its cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah. The film is tentatively referred to as Anushka48. According to reports, the film’s shooting went on floors in the first quarter of this year.

RELATED NEWS

Top showsha video

Apart from Anushka48, Anushka Shetty is also roped in for Suresh Gopi’s Malayalam film Ottakkomban. Naveen Polishetty, on the other hand, will be seen in Sithara Entertainments’ next, titled Anaganaga Oka Roju. His last release was Jathi Ratnalu, which was released last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 08, 2022, 13:28 IST
last updated: November 08, 2022, 13:28 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Colourful Saree For Bhediya Promotions, See The Diva's Stunning Saree Moments

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing In Red Lehenga With Racy Choli, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments