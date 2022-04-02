Anushka Shetty’s Next Movie To Go On Floors From April 4

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty’s last movie Nishabadham was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Now she is going to make a comeback to the big screen nearly after three years with her next movie, tentatively titled Production No. 14. The shooting for Anushka’s next Telugu film, produced by UV Creations, is going to begin from April 4.

Actor Naveen Polishetty, known for his performance in films like Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya and Jaathi Ratnalu, will be playing the male lead in the film. Production No.14 was announced in December last year on the birthday of Naveen. Since then, there have been no updates about the movie.

Helmed by Mahesh P, the film will be made in multiple languages. Anushka plays the role of a 40-year-old woman in the movie. This will be Anushka’s third film with UV Creations.

Earlier, on the occasion of Naveen Polisheey’s birthday, the actress, taking to her Instagram shared a poster featuring the actor and welcomed him on board. Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday Naveen… welcome on board #ProductionNo14. Looking forward…. have a great day and a beautiful year ahead."

Meanwhile, there is a buzz in the industry that Prabhas and Anushka are reuniting for another film. Reportedly, Anushka is in touch with director Maruthi regarding the lead role in Raja Deluxe. Prabhas has already been signed for the movie while Anushka is likely to be taken onboard soon.

In addition, there is a buzz around that Anushka might play the title role in P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2.

