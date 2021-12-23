'Any Other Flavour?': Nawazuddin Siddique in Netflix's Squid Game Dalgona Challenge

As 2021 draws to a close, streaming giant Netflix has released a full video showcasing a crossover of its actors and most loved shows and movies of the year. The streaming platform has dropped an intriguing Playback 2021 video featuring an amalgamation of popular shows and hilarious celebrity cameos.

In the video, actor Nawazuddin Siddique who played the character of Ganesh Gaitonde in the Netflix series Sacred games has appeared as a participant in the Dalgona challenge scene of the popular Korean series Squid Game.

Nawazuddin has shared the video on his Instagram. In the video, he is seen participating in the Dalgona challenge at the same game location with original contestants, guards covered in red suits with weapons in their hands. In the series, under Dalgona challenge, players try to carve a design or shape – such as a circle, triangle or umbrella into a piece of honeycomb candy known as Dalgona, a popular Korean street food treat.

Nawazuddin, who has been digitally added to the Squid Game scene in Netflix Playback 2021 video, is seen licking the candy having a star shape design in the middle of it. Nawazuddin, who tries to get the star out by licking the candy, asks the guard, “Koi aur flavour milega kya (Can I get any other flavour)? Kesar pista, kala khatta, anything?"

Squid Game is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The series is about a survival game featuring South Korean people desperate to get out of debt.

Netflix had also shared an edited poster featuring Nawazuddin standing among the Squid Game contestants. The poster reads “Iss baar Trivedi bhi nahi bachega (This time Trivedi will also not survive)." Trivedi is one of the characters from Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin-starrer Netflix’s Sacred Games.

Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-hyuk last month talked about the second season at a red-carpet celebration for the show.

“I almost feel like you leave us no choice. There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently," he said.

