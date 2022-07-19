Anya Taylor-Joy Marries Boyfriend Malcolm Mcrae in Intimate Courthouse Wedding: Report

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is happily married now! As per Page Six, the 26-year-old actress walked down the aisle with her musician boyfriend Malcolm McRae, in an intimate courthouse wedding. Before Anya jetted off to Australia to resume shooting the Mad Max spinoff Furiosa, the couple reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in the United States. Ever since the love birds began dating sometime around last year, they have avoided the media limelight, by making very minimal and low-key public appearances together.

It was in March this year that the couple made their first official public appearance when they walked the red carpet for the first time together after the Oscars After Party. The actress’ representative reportedly did not entertain the request for the comments, but the rumours about the couple’s wedding and engagement sparked last month when the Peaky Blinders actress was clicked by some paparazzi in New York, wearing a diamond ring.

The Page Six report informed that Anya and Malcolm were spotted in Sydney, and even then the actress was seen wearing her shiny engagement ring.

During one of her interviews with British Vogue, Anya about her relationship said, “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

Moreover, Malcolm dropped a picture of himself with Anya on his official Instagram account, and wrote, “Don’t know why this Merry or Pippin looking guy on the left is mean mugging but I’m f*****g proud of this girl."

On the work front, the actress has appeared on intriguingly popular shows like The Queen’s Gambit and Peaky Blinders, as well as films like Emma and Split. Soon the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Chris Hemsworth, who will be featured in the prequel/spin-off to Mad Max: Fury Road.

