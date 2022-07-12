AP Dhillon Fuses ‘Insane’ with The Boys 3 As Show Delivers A Fantastic Finale; Watch Video

It’s time to rejoice for AP Dhillon and The Boys Fans! The Canadian Singer-rapper collaborated with Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys as the series delivered it’s Season 3 last Friday. With the absolute madness that was unleashed in the entire season, the climax in the finale episode had the fans’ minds blown. To celebrate the fantastic season 3 and its popularity, Prime Video has collaborated with one of India’s most loved rappers A.P. Dhillon to celebrate Season 3 by recreating his famous song ‘Insane’.

Releasing a special version of his widely popular track ‘Insane’ fused with the craziness of The Boys, the video released today features our very own Pagal Munda A P Dhillon who perfectly encapsulated the madness of The Boys.

Check the video here:

Describing his love for the show, AP Dhillon said, “I have been a fan of ‘The Boys’ ever since the show dropped and this season has been like no other. Never a dull moment with this one. I jumped at the opportunity of collaborating for Prime Video’s action-packed show ahead of its epic finale. Given the perfect fit with our song ‘Insane’ I know all the fans of the show will appreciate the recreation."

Earlier, the makers of The Boys piqued the curiosity of fans by dropping a special episode as it featured Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) matching their steps. Hold on! This isn’t it. This special musical episode also brought the old and new cast together.

The update was posted on The Boys’ official Twitter handle of the much-loved superhero series. “Bring your dancing shoes. #TheBoysMusical," read the caption alongside a fiesty teaser clip. It sees different stars of the series, including Frenchie and Kimiko as they shake a leg in a hospital.

In a teaser of the musical episode,we saw Kimiko dancing her heart out in the hospital and is joined by Frenchie. The teaser features some quick shots of the old and new cast, hyping expectations. The show-tune-style music does not reveal much, but it would be interesting to see who all join Kimiko and Frenchie in this foot-tapping number.

The show dropped the season 3 finale episode on July 8 and has fans edging their seats with the excitement of the drama that unfolded! The Boys has already been renewed for season 4 and the previous seasons are available to stream in 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

