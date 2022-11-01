AP Dhillon Rushed to Hospital After Injury; Singer Postpones Concerts, Says 'It Breaks My Heart...'

Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon has been hospitalised after suffering an injury while on the US tour. Dhillon took to his Instagram account to inform fans about the same. He also apologised to his fans who were supposed to attend his concerts in San Francisco and Los Angeles in the first week of November as the singer has now rescheduled the dates of the gigs, owing to his health.

Sharing a photo from the hospital, Dhillon wrote on his Instagram story: “TO ALL MY FANS IN CALIFORNIA… IT BREAKS I MY HEART TO INFORM YOU THAT MY SHOWS IN SF AND LA ARE BEING POSTPONED DUE TO AN UNFORTUNATE INJURY THAT I SUFFERED WHILE ON TOUR. I’M DOING WELL AND AM EXPECTED TO FULLY RECOVER. HOWEVER, I WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PERFORM AT THIS TIME. I HAVE BEEN WAITING EAGERLY TO SEE YOU ALL AND APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE YOU. SEE YOU ALL IN A FEW WEEKS. HANG ON TO YOUR TICKETS. THEY WILL BE VALID FOR THE NEWLY RESCHEDULED DATES."

Dhillon later informed that the San Francisco concerts, which were to take place on November 1-2 have now been pushed to December 13-14, respectively. While Los Angeles gig will now take place on December 11.

Earlier this year, Dhillon collaborated with Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys as the series came out with its season 3. With the absolute madness that was unleashed in the entire season, the climax in the finale episode had the fans’ minds blown. To celebrate the fantastic season 3 and its popularity, Prime Video collaborated with one of India’s most loved rappers AP Dhillon to celebrate season 3 by recreating his famous song ‘Insane’.

AP Dhillon, known for his chartbuster song ‘Brown Munde,’ is one of the most promising newcomers that arrived on the hip hop scene with his groovy fusion of Western and Desi Music.

