AP Muthumani, Rajinikanth's Biggest Fan, Dies in Chennai

AP Muthumani, the first-ever Rajinikanth fan to start a fan club for the superstar, died on March 10. Muthumani, who founded the Rajinikanth Fan Association, was also extremely close to Thalaiva. In fact, he was so close to him that he could meet his favourite actor whenever he wanted.

According to sources, Rajinikanth had brought Muthumani to Chennai a couple of years ago after hearing that he had been admitted to the hospital owing to ill health. Rajini then made sure he received the best treatment.

AP Muthumani’s father Picha had been a building contractor. Muthumani was born in Madurai, which is extremely famous for its fan clubs of various actors. In these fan clubs, it is customary to frame pictures of the favourite actors of fans and worship them as Gods.

The movie Kavikuyil, starring Rajini (his fourth film), was released on July 29, 1977, at the Sridevi Theater in Madurai. A fan who saw the film at the Sridevi theatre at the time recalled that Rajini’s photo was framed and placed there, with “Superstar of the Era" written in English. The framing was done by Muthu’s Rajinikanth Fan’s Association.

Rajini has millions of fans today. They are spread across all the states of India and the world. However, Muthumani stood out from the rest. He had the right to meet Rajini at home and outside without any prior permission. Rajini even attended his wedding. Without a doubt, Rajini lost a true fan. Rest in peace, Muthumani!

