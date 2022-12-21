Apartment Owner Asked For Sexual Favours In Exchange For Rent: Tejaswini Pandit

In the past many years, several actresses have opened up about their horrifying experiences of sexual harassment and molestation. The patriarchal structure of society makes it extremely difficult for women to be vocal about these issues. However, many divas have not refrained from describing these ordeals and the latest is Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit. The actress revealed to a portal how in her initial days of struggle in showbiz, she was asked for sexual favours in exchange for rent by the house owner.

The Samantar actress revealed how a corporator in Pune, also an apartment owner, made this offer when she lived in his rented apartment in Pune’s Sinhagad road area. This incident took place in 2009-10. According to Tejaswini, “At that time, only one or two movies of mine had been released. The apartment was owned by a corporation. When I reached his office to pay rent, he made a direct offer to me….There was a glass of water on the table, I picked it up and threw it in his face". Tejaswini walked out of the corporator’s house saying that she had not started acting to indulge in such things.

Advertisement

Tejaswini feels that this incident must have happened to her for two reasons. It can be because the corporator thought that she would give in to his whims and wishes because of her profession or weak financial position. Looking back at what she had to face at the beginning of her career, Tejaswini feels that it was a learning experience for her.

In addition to this interview, the Smile Please actress has also hogged the limelight for her commendable performance in the web series Athang on Planet Marathi OTT. The story of Athang is set in the era of 1930 when people in Sardeshmukh Wada are celebrating the birth of Rao. However, the celebrations are disrupted by the curse of the witch Subhadra, (Ketaki Narayan). Packed with riveting twists and turns, Athang follows up on the question of whether Sardeshmukh Wada will be free from Subhadra’s curse or not.

Read all the Latest Movies News here