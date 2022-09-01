Apology Clip Features on Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram Amid Laal Singh Chaddha Row

A new clip surfaced on Aamir Khan Productions’ Instagram and Twitter accounts late Wednesday night, leaving fans confused. The video features an audio apology, in which an unidentified voice is heard requesting for Michami Dukkadam — that loosely translates to ‘may all my improper actions be inconsequential’. The video has left fans confused and wondering if the production house’s social media handles have been hacked. The video comes amid controversy surrounding Aamir Khan’s recent release, Laal Singh Chaddha, over boycott calls and its lukewarm performance at the box office.

The video begins with the words ‘Michami Dukkadam’ written on a black background. “We are all humans and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words, sometimes with our actions, sometimes unknowingly, sometimes out of anger, sometimes jokingly, and sometimes by not talking. If I have ever hurt you in any way, I request your forgiveness," the unidentified voice said in the video, while the theme song of Kal Ho Naa Ho played in the background.

At the time of reporting, the video was posted 10 hours ago and Aamir Khan Productions is yet to react to it. However, fans are convinced that their social media accounts were hacked. “This account is hacked for sure," a social media user wrote. “Hack ho gaya kya account? Aamir can never put such a sub standard video. Itni ghatiya voiceover, itni ghatiya spellings. Moreover he would never copy an SRK song," added another.

However, several social media users also showed their support to Aamir Khan. “We love you Aamir Sahab❤️ you will come back stronger," a fan wrote. “It’s not like that sir…. It’s just some misunderstandings on some very critical topics…. Please dont feel like that… I know how U are feeling right now… I just want to let you know you are worth alot…! Never give up!" added another.

