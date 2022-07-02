“Appalam Overload”: Actress Nivetha Thomas Shares Photos From Her Recent Outing

Nivetha Thomas is a popular face in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. She will be soon seen in the upcoming Telugu action film Saakini Dhaakini. Nivetha is quite active on social media and shares pictures as well as videos to stay connected with her fans. She recently shared a few pictures from her latest visit to a restaurant.

In the photos, she is seen in a violet colour collared top. She opted for a no-makeup look and for hair she chose to keep it open. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of golden earrings. She also shared the thali she had at the restaurant. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Appalam overload." After she posted the photos, Nivetha’s fans started sharing comments appreciating her look. The photos have received over 4.22 lakh likes.

One of them said, “Mam looking gorgeous" while another one wrote “Beautifully overloaded." .

A month back Nivetha shared another glamorous look with her followers. The actress was spotted in a pink salwar suit as she took the selfie. Her makeup and hair were on point. She chose a nude makeup and kept her hair open in soft curls, which totally complimented her outfit. Sharing the picture on Instagram she wrote “Oh don’t worry my hair is long."

Talking about her career she made her acting debut as a child artist in 2008 in the Malayalam movie Verethu Oru Bharya. She won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for this movie.

She went on to star as a lead in films like Chaappa Kurishu, Romans, Jilla, Papanasam, Gentleman, Ninnu Kori, Jai Lava Kusa, 118, Brochevarevarura, V and Vakeel Saab among others.

She is currently busy with her upcoming movie Saakini Dhaakini. Helmed by Swamy Ra Ra fame Sudheer Varma the film is an official Telugu adaptation of the Korean action thriller Midnight Runners. The film’s shooting has already been wrapped and it is in the final production stage. This movie also features Regina Cassandra in the lead role. The film is bankrolled by Suresh Productions.

