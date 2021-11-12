Applicants Arrive in Dozens to be Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's Bodyguard

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan faced difficult time last month as their 24-year-old son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB from a cruise ship in an alleged drug case. He spent over three weeks in jail. Even after being granted bail, things have not gone back to being normal as the star kid has to visit the NCB weekly and follow several other bail conditions imposed on him.

Shah Rukh, who had stopped all professional commitments, is finally attending to his movies schedule now that his son is back home with family. However, Shah Rukh has designed some changes for Aryan, as reported by BollywoodLife.com.

Since Aryan’s arrest, the actor has been looking for a reliable bodyguard for his son. The news about Shah Rukh and Gauri looking for a dedicated security person for Aryan first broke out a few days ago and since then there has been a lot of interest in this job. Top security firms in Mumbai are willing to land this job. A source from the film industry revealed to ETimes that dozens of security firms and private bodyguards have sent their applications to SRK’s Red Chillies office for this job.

The source said, “After the news came out that SRK was looking for a new bodyguard for Aryan, many big security companies from Mumbai jumped at the opportunity. Even individuals who have years of experience at handling the security of celebrities and nightclubs have sent their resumes to the Red Chillies office."

It has been further revealed that the family is looking for someone trustworthy, like Ravi. The source revealed, “The Khans want a similar person now. Someone who can be dedicated to the job and who can offer 24 x 7 security to them."

