'Apsara Aali': As Sneha Wagh Returns to Bigg Boss Marathi, This Video Goes Viral

A video of actor Sneha Wagh, who recently reentered Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, is currently taking Instagram by storm. The video, shared from the official handle of Sneha, shows her in a gorgeous yellow dress.

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi is currently ruling the TRP charts and the fans are excited as the show heads to its finale week.

In the short clip, Sneha is seen walking in a yellow western dress as Sonali Kulkarni’s popular song ‘Apsara Aali’ plays in the background. The video has been posted with a caption, “This Apsara has returned to the Bigg Boss house".

Advertisement

The makers of Big Boss surprised the fans with some shocking wild card entries into the show. This includes the reentry of Sneha Wagh and Trupti Desai. As soon as Sneha entered the house, she targeted Jai, saying, “The one who has been playing the game with me in this house from the beginning was only Jai because he was using me in this house from day one."

Jai suffered a minor injury in his hand and he was then called to the medical room for dressing. After that everyone went to the bathroom area and started talking to Jai. Sneha was also there, and the moment they started talking, Jai put forward his opinion. Sneha had a mischievous smile on her face while listening to Jai.

Now the audience is curious to see whether Sneha and Jai will patch up again or their friendship is over.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.