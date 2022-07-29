Aquaman 2: Ben Affleck to Return as Bruce Wayne in Jason Momoa Starrer, Latter Drops Pics

Not an ideal way Warner Bros might have wanted to reveal the surprise element that has been unfolded now by Jason Momoa. On Thursday, Jason revealed in an Instagram post that Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The news has taken the internet by storm.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jason shared two photos and a video where both the actors were ‘busted’ by a tour group at the Hollywood studios in Los Angeles.

In the video recorded by Jason, he can be heard jokingly saying, “It’s not a f****ng secret anymore, is it?” He said this outside the studio while greeting his fans and continued, “That's what happens, Warner Brothers when you walk out of your set and there’s our fans… Well, we tried to keep it a secret.”

The post also has photos featuring the Batman actor. Jason also uploaded a selfie with Ben with the video. Ben had a subtle smile whereas Jason rested his head on his co-star's shoulder while they posed for a picture. Ben was all suited up in a grey ensemble, while Jason donned a causal pink Tee.

The caption of the post read: “Reunited, Bruce and Arthur. Love you and miss you Ben, WB studio tours just explored the back lot alright. Busted on set all great things coming Aquaman 2 all my aloha (an Hawaiian greeting)- J.”

As soon he posted the post, fans and friends flooded the comments section. The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder commented, “Whoop!” Producer Dave Osokow also commented, “What is happening over there.”

The news has left the DCEU fans quite excited about the film.

