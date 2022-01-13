Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ends Marriage With Lisa Bonet; Fans Blame Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke

Aquaman star Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet have announced that they are ending their marriage of five years. The former couple released a joint statement on Jason’s Instagram, writing, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so, we share our Family news, that we are parting ways in marriage."

The post continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy- But so that- as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other -to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible, Living the Prayer May Love Prevail! J and L."

Lisa and Jason began dating all the way back in 2005 after meeting at a jazz club. The duo got married over 10 years later in 2017. They have two children together, Lola and Wolf.

As soon as the news of Jason and Lisa’s split went viral on social media, the Aquaman star’s old Instagram pics with his Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke started surfacing on social media, with netizens speculating if she was the reason behind the former couple’s separation.

The pics, which are doing the rounds of the Internet, were originally shared by Jason on his Instagram account. Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke played lovers Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Jason had posted a series of photos of him carrying Emilia in his arms and called her “Moon of My Life."

Taking to the comment section of this post, which was shared in August 2021, one fan sarcastically wrote, “This was posted August 2021, and has nothing to do with their divorce, my goodness! It’s January 2022!" Another one commented, “So @emilia_clarke is a HOMEWRECKER now?" “I knew it was a reason! This felt so off the first time I saw it," wrote a third user.

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke became one of the most popular on-screen couples after appearing on the first season of the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones.

