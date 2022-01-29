Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Joins Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 10 Months After Dwayne Johnson Confirmed Exit

Fast and Furious has a reputation of hardly ever letting their fans down and it seems they are making a worthy addition to the FF family. The franchise’s Twitter account confirmed that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be seen in Fast and Furious 10. “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa," the film’s handle tweeted.

The news of Jason’s addition to the Fast saga was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Jason was said to be in the final stage of negotiations with the makers of the franchise when the report was published. With Jason’s addition, the 10th instalment of the Fast and Furious series will see the infusion of some new muscle. While plot details are scarce, speculations are rife that Jason could play one of the film’s antagonists.

Justin Lin, who helmed F9: The Fast Saga in 2021, will don the director’s cap again for Fast and Furious 10. The film will featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, and Sung Kang reprising their roles. Charlize Theron, who featured in The Fate of the Furious and F9, is also set to return.

THR’s report suggested that the search for a new star began soon after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s exit from the franchise. Dwayne was introduced in the franchise with 2011’s Fast Five and reprised his role in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, 2015’s Furious 7 (2015) and 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. He was also seen in the series’ spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw.

However, after Dwayne’s refusal to appear in any future Fast and Furious movies, there was pressure on the studio to look for someone who could fit the bill. And looks like the search ended with Jason Mamoa.

As for his other projects, Jason finished filming the Aquaman sequel – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – last year. He is set to star in Slumberland, an epic fantasy based on the early 20th century Winsor McCay comic strip, which will be released on Netflix later this year.

