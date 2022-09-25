AR Murugadoss Turns 48: Ghajini to Darbar, Top Movies by the Filmmaker 

AR Murugadoss, who turns 48 this year, is one of Tamil cinema’s most successful filmmakers. Apart from a string of hits in Tamil, he also holds the distinction of making Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini, which became the first Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in India. In 2001, the director made his feature film directorial debut with the hugely successful Ajith starrer Dheena. Over the course of his two-decade career, he has since gone on to helm 12 more movies, the most recent of which is the 2020 Rajinikanth starred Darbar. Many of A R Murugadoss’s directorial movies are cult classics and box office successes, On his birthday today, September 25, let’s take a look at some of the best Tamil movies from his two-decade filmmaking career.

Ramana

The Vijayakanth-starrer, which was released in 2002, follows the lives of a college professor who heads a hidden group to purge society of corruption. The film achieved cult status and was later adapted into several different languages, including Telugu with Chiranjeevi (Tagore, 2003), Kannada with Vishnanuvardhan (Vishnu Sena, 2005), Bengali with Mithun Chakraborty (Tiger, 2007), and Hindi with Akshay Kumar (Gabbar is Back, 2015). Thuppakki

The action-thriller was released in 2012 and immediately became a smash hit with both audiences and critics. Murugadoss explored the realm of soldiers this time to tell the narrative of an ambitious, brave, army soldier who demonstrates remarkable bravery in combat. S Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal play the leading roles in Thuppakki. In 2014, Murugadoss adapted the movie as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty for the Hindi language. Ghajini

The movie, which starred Suriya Sivakumar, Asin, Nayanthara, and Pradeep Rawat, was a huge hit at the box office. The story follows a wealthy businessman who experiences anterograde amnesia after a violent incident in which his love interest was killed. The action-thriller won nine Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. The film was remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan in lead. Kaththi

Vijay co-stars with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the 2014 Indian Tamil action thriller Kaththi. The central theme of the narrative is the tragic problem of farmers committing suicide because of the corporate invasion. It was the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2014. 7aum Arivu

Suriya and Shruti Haasan play the lead characters in the 2011 Indian martial arts action thriller, 7aum Arivu. The plot of the film revolves around bringing back the genetic memory of Bodhi Dharma’s descendants to prevent a biological attack by China on India.

