AR Rahman On Music Composers Remixing His Tune, Says 'The More I See, The More It Is Distorted'

Oscar-winning music composer and singer AR Rahman has been churning out iconic songs and albums for the past three decades. Moreover, the music virtuoso is known for the originality that he infuses into his song. With the remix and remake culture catching up, the latest being Falguni Pathak’s nostalgic number Maine Payal Hai Chhankai being remade by Neha Kakkar as O Sajna, there’s been a lot of talk and debates on this matter. Now AR Rahman who is headlining Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 as the music composer has quipped on the remix culture.

During an interview with India Today, the Dil Se singer shared that one has to keep in mind a lot of things while taking someone else’s baby and giving it a whole new vibe. Especially if it’s his work. Rahman expressed, “The more I see, the more it is distorted. The intention of the composer gets distorted. People say, ‘I am reimagining.’ Who are you to re-imagine? I am also very careful about taking someone else’s work. You have to be respectful and I think it is a grey area, we need to sort it out."

When the 55-year-old composer was asked a question regarding his stance on remaking and remixing his own songs as per the whims and fancies of the producers and the film-makers, AR Rahman revealed that one cannot just take something recently and present it in a whole different way.

He stated, “The other day, we had the Telugu music launch and the producers said, every song that you two (Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman) make sounds fresh now because it is all done in digital mastering. It already has that quality and everyone appreciates it. So, if I need to do that, I need to recreate it. Of course, people take permission, but you cannot take something recently and remake it again. It feels weird."

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Sevan’s musical album has been receiving all-around love from everyone. The soundtrack consists of six original songs composed by A.R.Rahman, namely, “Ponni Nadhi", “Chola Chola", “Ratchasa Maamaney", “Sol", “Alaikadal" and “Devaralan Aattam". Lyrics were written by Ilango Krishnan, Kabilan, Krithika Nelson and Siva Ananth in the Tamil version and Mehboob Kotwal, Ananta Sriram, Rafeeq Ahamed and Jayanth Kaikini wrote the song lyrics in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada respectively.

