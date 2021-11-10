AR Rahman Opens up on Working on Rajinikanth Movies with Generator Set-up: 'It was Hell'

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has recalled the days when he used to compose music for superstar Rajinikanth’s films. Looking back at those days, he described in detail that it was not a smooth and pleasant experience. In a recent interview with Our Stupid Reactions YouTube channel, Rahman went on to say that working on Annaatthe actor’s film was ‘hell’ due to immense pressure from the filmmakers who used to give him tight deadlines. Multiple award-winner singer and composer has also said that pressure creates problems in creating quality songs.

Appreciating that conditions have improved now and become better with each passing day, Rahman recalled the past days composing music for films under immense pressure.

“Earlier, we used to start in March, when I used to do Rajinikanth’s movies… This movie will have to release by Diwali, they will say. And then, I will have to do the songs, I will have to do the background, and the electricity used to be very funky at my place. We used to have two generators stationed. It was hell," he said.

Music composer Rahman said that he used to work on multiple projects of different directors at one time at that time. However, he had to prioritize the Rajinikanth films over other films. Sometimes, this also resulted in directors getting annoyed and upset with Rahman. He was the music composer for several Rajinikanth films including Muthu, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran, and 2.0.

In the same interview, Rahman said that directors used to tell him that their movies are hitting the cinema screens during festive seasons. Because of this, he started hating all festivals, as they used to give him “hell" and he never used to get a chance to enjoy any festival. “Now, there’s much more leisure," he added.

AR Rahman will be reuniting with legendary lyricist-poet Gulzar for a biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy. Previously, they had collaborated on memorable projects such as Dil Se, Guru, and Slumdog Millionaire, which bagged multiple accolades including Academy awards.

Rahman has bagged several awards for his music including National Film Awards, Academy Awards.

